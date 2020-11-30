FRANKLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old boy who went missing in Franklin, New Hampshire has been found safe, authorities said.

The boy had last been seen around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Gile Road, according to police.

He was located on Monday afternoon.

Update – The child has been found safe. Thank you. — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 30, 2020

