BOSTON (WHDH) - An 11-year-old girl accused of stealing a running car while wearing a medical face mask in Dorchester last Wednesday is not facing criminal charges due to her age, police said.

Officers responding to a radio call for a larceny in progress in the area of 1007 Blue Hill Ave. around 8:30 p.m. met with the victim who said her car had been stolen, according to Boston police.

The victim’s son and her nephew had been in the vehicle at the time and told officers that an unknown girl approached the car and demanded that they get out, which the boys complied.

The girl then allegedly got into the car and drove off.

Additional officers in the area found the stolen vehicle in front of 1575 Blue Hill Ave.

The suspect was removed from the car and taken into custody, where a further investigation revealed that she was 11 years old.

Boston police were unable to charge the girl due to her age, according to Boston police.

She was released to the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Boston police are reminding drivers to never leave their vehicles running while unattended as this is a citable offense and leaves them vulnerable to possible theft.

