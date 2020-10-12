Police: 11-year-old OK after stealing, crashing school bus

Thankfully, no one was hurt after an 11-year-old stole a school bus and took it for a joy ride in Baton Rouge, Louisiana Sunday.

The child saw the bus parked outside a school, climbed inside, and figured out how to start it and then took off, police said.

The bus eventually crashed outside Libby Smith’s home after the child led police on a chase.

The bus was heavily damaged as a result.

“He was safe, but it was not your typical Sunday afternoon occurrence for sure,” Smith said.

The child is facing several charges including, “assault, auto-theft and damage to property.

