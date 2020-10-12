An 11-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly stole a school bus before crashing it in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday.

Dozens of officers responding to a report of a stolen school bus from Progress Head Start began pursuing the vehicle before the bus crashed outside Libby Smith’s home on Greenwell Springs Road.

“Thank goodness he was okay,” she said. “He was safe but it was not your typical Sunday afternoon occurrence for sure, so we’re blessed in that it didn’t do any more damage than it did.”

The boy faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and aggravated assault.

