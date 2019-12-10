Police: $11K in mall purchases made on stolen credit cards

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two men rang up more than $11,000 in purchases at a mall on stolen credit cards, police in New Hampshire said Tuesday.

Police in Manchester said a wallet was taken out of a fitness club in Manchester on Nov. 18. It had multiple credit cards. Soon after the theft, the victim learned of numerous charges made at various stores at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester.

Police released photos Tuesday of the men using the cards at the Apple Store and asked the public for help in identifying them.

