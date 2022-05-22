BOSTON (WHDH) - Twelve individuals were arrested at two Boston-area beaches on Saturday night, state police said.

Seven arrests were made at Revere Beach while five were made at Carson Beach in South Boston.

Mass State Police said in a Twitter post that crowds were “unruly” and that the crowd at Carson Beach numbered in the thousands.

Police had upped their presence at Revere Beach following an altercation last weekend that left one person hospitalized. Police had asked visitors to the beach to abide by the beach’s dusk closure time.

None of the the individuals names have been released.

