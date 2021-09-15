(WHDH) — A 12-year-old driving a stolen vehicle was arrested and two teenager passengers were held on a murder charge last week after they led police on a high-speed chase that reached 120 mph, authorities said.

Officers conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 95 in Georgia on Friday around 10:45 p.m. observed a black Honda Accord traveling south at 96 mph, according to the Kingsland Police Department.

As officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle, police say the driver continued to travel at speeds in excess of 120 mph and did not stop. Spike strips were eventually deployed and the vehicle was disabled.

After running the vehicle’s registration, officers learned that the car was stolen out of Jacksonville, Florida. Two of three teenager passengers in the vehicle were then identified as suspects in a home invasion and murder in the Sunshine State.

All four juveniles were detained and booked into the Regional Youth Detention Facility.

The 12-year-old driver is facing a charge of theft by bringing stolen property into the state, speeding, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude, and fugitive from justice. The other three occupants were all charged with theft by receiving stolen property and with fugitive from justice.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified of the arrests.

An investigation remains ongoing.

