ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (WHDH) — A 12-year-old girl accused of driving while intoxicated led officers on a high-speed chase in New Mexico earlier this month, police said.

Officers on an unrelated call noticed a suspicious car accelerate at a high rate of speed on a highway in Alamogordo.

A chase ensued, ending when the driver lost control, plowed into a street sign and shattered the front windshield before nearly hitting two police cars, according to police.

Officers removed the 12-year-old driver from the car and noticed that she also had three friends with her between the ages of 12 and 13.

The girl admitted to waiting until her grandfather fell asleep so she could take his car and pick up her friends to go drinking, Police Chief Brian Peete said.

“It’s scary. It’s concerning,” he added. “There’s a lot of mixed emotions with it because we don’t know the situation, the dynamics at home.”

Officers allegedly found Twisted Teas and and a Smirnoff product.

The girl driving the car was charged with DWI and leading police on a chase.

All four girls were charged with underage drinking.

“Grateful that no one was hurt, no one was injured, but how do we move forward in trying to get these things from happening again? How can we become more involved?” Peete asked.

An investigation remains ongoing.

