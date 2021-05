MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police said a 12-year-old that was reported missing has been found.

They thanked the public for their help in the search for Mathews Ramos and said he is safe.

CHILD SAFELY LOCATED !! Thank you to all who assisted. No further comment at this time. pic.twitter.com/fHNNvfbR3A — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) May 18, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)