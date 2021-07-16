CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - Two 12-year-olds in Rhode Island took a car on a wild ride that ended in another state Wednesday.

One of the juveniles took their mother’s BMW in Charlestown and drove off with their friend, police said.

Officers tracked them down when the car ran out of gas in Connecticut.

Charlestown Police Lt. Phillip Gingerella says they’re lucky no one got hurt.

“How they made it from Charlestown in that car without a trooper or an officer seeing them, without crashing it,” he said. “It’s shocking how this could’ve gone bad and we’re glad that it didn’t.”

Police say they are working with the parents of the children to find an appropriate punishment.

