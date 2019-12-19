Police: 13-year-old arrested after ammunition found in locker at Norton Middle School

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old student was arrested Thursday after authorities found ammunition in a locker at Norton Middle School on Wednesday, officials said.

The student, whose name has not been released, is facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Norton Police Department.

Officers who found the ammunition at the school on West Main Steet later learned of photos of rifle that the suspect allegedly sent to another student, police said.

A search of the suspect’s home on Wednesday night is said to have yielded a rifle and ammunition consistent with what was found in the school locker.

The student is slated to be arraigned in Taunton District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

