GORHAM, Maine (AP) — A 13-year-old girl was alone behind the wheel of a car that killed a 3-year-old boy in a residential neighborhood, police said.

The driver was operating the vehicle alone before first responders were called to the residential street. The 3-year-old, who was not identified, died at the scene.

It’s unclear why the girl was operating the motor vehicle alone. Police said the crash remained under investigation.

Police did not identify the driver because of her age. The minimum age for a learner’s permit is 15, and the minimum age for a driver’s license is 16.

