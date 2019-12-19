CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old girl made up a story that a stranger attempted to abduct her in Cambridge on Monday, prompting police to prioritize resources as they investigated the reported incident, authorities said.

The teenager told officers that an unknown man grabbed her by the arm in the area of Windsor and Palermo streets around 6 p.m. but she was able to escape without injury, according to Cambridge police.

Over the next two days, Cambridge police say they “prioritized resources and thoroughly investigated” the report and did not find any witnesses or evidence.

The alleged victim then admitted to making up the story and that the attempted abduction did not occur, police added.

Officers say they are following up with the school and local service providers to ensure the girl and her family receive any support that may be necessary.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)