HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A 13-year-old Hamden High School student stabbed another student in the back during a fight outside their school, police said.

The stabbing happened at around 2:15 p.m. Monday at a bus stop near the high school, Hamden police spokesperson Detective Sean Dolan said.

The 14-year-old stabbing victim approached a school resource officer and was initially taken to the school nurse’s office for treatment, Dolan said in a news release.

The student, who was stabbed multiple times at the back, was later taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, Dolan said. Information on the student’s condition was not available Tuesday.

A 13-year-old student was arrested in the stabbing, Dolan said. Charges against the student were pending. A small folding knife was recovered at the scene.

