Police: 14-year-old boy had BB gun, knife with brass knuckle handle near Boston school

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy is facing a weapons charge after officers responding to a report of a person with a gun near a South End school found him to be in possession of a BB gun and an “extreme knife,” police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in the rear parking lot of the Blackstone Innovation School on Shawmut Avenue found a person matching the description that was given by witnesses, who fled when they approached, according to Boston police.

The boy, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a Daisy Powerline 340 BB gun and an MTech Extreme knife with a brass knuckle handle.

He will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on charges of delinquent to wit: possession of a BB Gun and dangerous weapons unlawfully carried.

