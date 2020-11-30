WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy who went missing in Wilmington on Monday morning has been found safe in Tewksbury, police said.

Officers searched for Sevano Harrell in the area of Shawsheen Avenue near Jacquith Road in Wilmington before he was located in Tewksbury, according to Wilmington police.

No additional information has been released.

