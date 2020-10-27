NASHVILLE (WHDH) — Police in Nashville launched an investigation into the murder of a 14-year-old boy with autism who was allegedly beaten to death by his older stepbrother while his mother was present.

Rebecca Greenwood, 52, called 911 at 11:50 a.m. Friday to report that her son, Sayeed Neilson, appeared to be dead inside their home on Topeka Drive, according to Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Greenwood and Sayeed’s stepbrother, 33-year-old David Matheny, reportedly told officers that Sayeed had fell in the shower on Thursday and hit his head.

They added that Matheny got Sayeed to his feet, helped dry him off and assisted him into bed, police said.

Greenwood allegedly continued that she and Matheny checked on him several times before going to a local bar for drinks.

Greenwood and Matheny said they purchased cleaning products at a grocery store Friday morning, cleaned the house, and then found Sayeed unresponsive in his room, according to police.

Detectives saw that the injuries to Sayeed were inconsistent with just a fall.

Greenwood and Matheny were taken to police headquarters for further interviews, where Greenwood admitted that she saw Matheny punch Sayeed and kick him in the head, police said.

She reportedly added that she told Matheny to stop before walking away without making sure the assault actually ceased.

Matheny admitted to having an altercation with his stepbrother, but denied causing him serious injury, police said.

Detectives believe the defendants’ cleaning of the house was related to destroying or limiting the availability of evidence, police added.

Greenwood and Matheny have been ordered held without bond on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated child abuse and evidence tampering.

An investigation remains ongoing.

