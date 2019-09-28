Police: 14-year-old facing weapons charges after loaded gun recovered in Dorchester

A 14-year-old is facing weapons charges after police say he was caught with a loaded gun in Dorchester Friday evening, police say.

Members of the Youth Violence Strike Force were patrolling the area of Humboldt Avenue and Waumbeck Street around 6:45 p.m. when they observed a large group inside of the Trotter School Playground after dusk and smoking. Officers approached the group and while speaking with the three males, they observed one of the males suddenly start breathing excessively, and leaning forward as if to conceal an item inside of the front pocket of his sweatshirt.

Fearing the male was in possession of a weapon, officers asked him to stand up in an effort to possibly identify the item he was trying to conceal.

The male suspect attempted to flee from officers but was immediately apprehended.

Officers located a SCCY CPX-1 firearm loaded with four rounds of live ammunition from the suspect’s waistband.

The 14-year-old, of Dorchester, who did not have a license to carry, was taken into custody.

The juvenile is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

He is facing several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)