WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and then dropped off at a Waterbury hospital, police said.

The teenager was left at St. Mary’s Hospital early Monday morning with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, Waterbury police said in a news release. The boy was later transferred to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, where he was being treated for a life-threatening injury, police said.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting.

The Republican-American reports that Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary said the young shooting victim is from Hamden and was taken to St. Mary’s by Waterbury residents who were familiar with the hospital.

O’Leary has called for state lawmakers to address the “crisis” of rising juvenile crime, which he has blamed on a small group of habitual repeat offenders who he believes should face tougher consequences for their crimes.

“They need to be in a very structured environment because they are too young to realize their behavior is not only a danger to themselves, it’s a danger to the general public,” O’Leary said Monday. “This is a glaring example of this.”

The mayor said he informed Gov. Ned Lamont of the shooting in a telephone conversation Monday night.

