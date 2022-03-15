PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WHDH) — Police arrested a 14-year-old student last week after a “kill list” was allegedly found on their phone in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Faculty at West Gate K-8 School notified deputies on March 8 about an anonymous tip they had received regarding a list of eight names on a student’s phone that had been labeled as a “kill list,” according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

The parents of the juveniles were contacted, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation led to the arrest of the student with the alleged “kill list.”

Deputies searched the student’s home and did not find any weapons but did find deplorable living conditions, including cocaine and drug paraphernalia in plain view, the sheriff’s office said.

The student’s mother, 40-year-old Brooke Lynne Hinkle, was subsequently arrested on charges of child neglect, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“We are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our children and continue to work diligently with St. Lucie Public Schools to do so,” Chief Deputy Brian Hester said. “It is also imperative for parents to provide a safe home environment for their children and to talk to their children about the dangers of written and verbal threats in school settings as well as the consequences of their actions.”

