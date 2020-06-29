Police: 15-, 14- and 12-year-old involved in multiple armed robberies

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teenagers are facing assault and robbery charges after crashing an SUV into a Brookline building Monday, police said.

Brookline officers responding to reports of a wanted SUV on Vernon Street at 5 a.m. found the car crashed into a building and Boston and state police at the scene, according to police.

Police said three female youths, aged 12, 14 and 15, had allegedly been involved in several robberies and attempted robberies in Boston and two attempted robberies in Brookline.