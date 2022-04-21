BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy who was allegedly armed with a loaded gun was arrested Wednesday after police say he tried to break into a home in Boston’s Mattapan section.

Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering in progress in the area of Delhi Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. learned a juvenile had attempted to gain entry to a home before fleeing, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect, whose name has not been released because of his age, was later apprehended with assistance from the homeowner.

Police say officers found the suspect in possession of a loaded .22 caliber Walther P22 handgun with an obliterated serial number.

He will be called to court to face a number of charges at a later date.

