BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday after pointing a rifle at a passenger on a Red Line train near South Station, according to MBTA Transit Police.
Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. when the teen and an adult male became engaged in a verbal dispute. The teen allegedly removed a rifle and pointed it at the victim.
Multiple officers responded and arrested the teen. The weapon was later determined to be a pellet gun.
