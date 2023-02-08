BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday after pointing a rifle at a passenger on a Red Line train near South Station, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. when the teen and an adult male became engaged in a verbal dispute. The teen allegedly removed a rifle and pointed it at the victim.

Multiple officers responded and arrested the teen. The weapon was later determined to be a pellet gun.

2/6 at 3PM a 15 y/o male was engaged in a verbal dispute with an adult male on RL train near South Station. It was alleged the 15 y/o removed a rifle & pointed it at victim. Multiple TPD officers responded & arrested the 15 y/o. The weapon was determined to be a pellet gun. #MBTA pic.twitter.com/4do7vuISFt — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 7, 2023

