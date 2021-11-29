(WHDH) — A 15-year-old boy is facing a murder charge after police say he confessed to fatally shooting his mother last week.

Officers responding to a report of an abandoned child at a home on McLean Avenue in Dallas on Friday afternoon learned that a 2-year-old child had been dropped off at her great-grandparent’s home by an unknown individual, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The great-grandparents then became concerned for the well-being of the child’s grandmother, 47-year-old Aime Salinas-Alvarado, and requested a welfare check at her home on Lynnacre Drive, police said.

Salinas-Alvarado was found dead in the home from a single gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation revealed that Salinas-Alvarado’s teenage son had fatally shot her before taking the child to their great-grandparent’s home, according to police.

The suspect, whose name has not been released because of his age, was taken into custody without incident and allegedly provided a full confession to homicide detectives.

He was booked into the Henry Wade Juvenile Detention Facility on a charge of capital murder.

An investigation remains ongoing.

