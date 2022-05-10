HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy was shot to death in a park in Hamden, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 2:30 p.m. Monday and spotted the gunshot victim at the Farmington Canal Linear Park, Detective Sean Dolan said in a news release.

The officers attempted first aid, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

The victim was a Hamden High School student, according to the New Haven Register.

“We are saddened to inform you of a tragic death of one of our Hamden High School students,” Superintendent of Schools Jody Goeler said in a letter to families shared with the newspaper. “Our District Crisis Team has been activated to provide support and counseling to all who need or request such help.”

Police have made no arrests.

