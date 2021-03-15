A 15-year-old boy was sent to a state youth detention facility after being found carrying two loaded handguns, Providence police said.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire in the Smith Hill area at about 11:45 p.m. Friday spotted five young men, one of whom began shifting his body as the officer approached, Commander Thomas Verdi told The Providence Journal.

The police patted the men down and an officer found a semiautomatic pistol tucked in the waistband of the 15-year-old youth’s pants and another in his pocket after he was handcuffed, Verdi said.

His name was not released because he is a minor.

The youth was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and a Family Court judge remanded him to the Rhode Island Training School. The other four men were released.

