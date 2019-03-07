Police: 15-year-old caught with loaded gun in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy is facing weapons charges after he was caught with a loaded gun in Boston on Wednesday, officials said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Task Force stopped two people who were acting suspiciously in the area of Talbot Avenue and Washington Street about 3:19 p.m., according to Boston police.

After a brief foot chase, a 15-year-old boy, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested after officers found him to be in possession of a loaded Ruger 9mm Security-9 firearm with obliterated serial numbers.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, and unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

