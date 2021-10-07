NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old driving while impaired fled from an officer before crashing the car into a house in Needham early Wednesday morning, police said.

An officer attempted to stop a car for a motor vehicle violation around 1:30 a.m. but as he approached the car on foot, the driver sped away before crashing into a garage door of a residential home on Greendale Avenue, according to Needham police.

The driver, identified as a 15-year-old Lawrence male, then got out of the car through the passenger door and ran through the woods, police said.

He was soon located in a nearby neighborhood.

The teen suffered a minor injury and was transported to an area hospital due to his age, police said.

A further investigation revealed that the teen was driving while impaired by marijuana, police added.

The teen is set to be summonsed to Dedham Juvenile Court on charges including failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of drugs, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, open container law — alcohol.

Verizon, Eversource Electric, and Clean Harbors responded to the crash scene to repair power after wires went down.

