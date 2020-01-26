Police: 15-year-old found with loaded gun, 9 bags of heroin in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old is facing firearm and drug charges after officers found a loaded handgun and nine bags of heroin in his jacket in Boston on Saturday, police said.

Officers investigating the area of 91 O’Callaghan Way at 4 p.m approached the 15-year-old, who ran away and threw his jacket on the ground, police said.

Officers arrested the youth and allegedly found a loaded 9mm handgun, nine small plastic bags of heroin, five suboxone strips and one small plastic bag of cocaine in the jacket’s pockets.

The 15-year-old, from Boston, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession with intent to distribute class A and B drugs.

He will be arraigned in South Boston Juvenile Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)