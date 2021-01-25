Police: 15-year-old girl fatally stabbed in fight with 4 other girls at grocery store

(WHDH) — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death in a fight involving four other girls at a grocery store over the weekend, officials said.

Deputies responding to a report of a stabbing at a store in Lake Charles, Louisiana, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The girl, whose name has not been released, later died at a local hospital.

An investigation reportedly revealed that the girl was stabbed during an altercation with four other girls between 12 and 14 years of age.

One girl has been charged with second-degree murder, while all of the others are facing a charge of principal of second-degree murder.

They were all booked into a juvenile detention center.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)