Police: 16-year-old arrested in Whitman stabbing that left classmate seriously injured

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old Whitman-Hanson Regional High School student is facing criminal charges in connection with a stabbing in Whitman overnight that left one of his classmates seriously injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at a home on Belcher Drive about 9 p.m. Sunday found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound, according to Whitman Police Chief Scott D. Benton.

The teen was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“There is a victim here that suffered a significant stab wound,” Benton said at a press conference. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the victim.”

As of Monday morning, Benton said the victim is expected to survive his injuries. Friends of the victim say he is stable after undergoing a five-hour surgery.

The suspect, whose name was not released because of his age, was arraigned Monday in Brockton Juvenile Court on charges including assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Jared Wark, who identified himself as a friend of the boy who was stabbed, described the victim as someone with a “good head on his shoulders” who “didn’t deserve this.”

The victim was stabbed when he showed up at the alleged attacker’s home to confront him about why he wasn’t invited to a slumber party, according to Wark.

“The suspect was like, if you come to my house, I’ll come out and stab you,” he told 7NEWS. “No one thought this kid was actually serious. He came to his house and he was serious about it.”

Benton didn’t comment on the motive but said the stabbing was prompted by some sort of disagreement.

The incident remains under investigation.

