Police: 16-year-old arrested in Whitman stabbing that left teen seriously injured

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Whitman overnight that left another teen seriously injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at a home on Belcher Drive about 9 p.m. Sunday found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound, according to Whitman Police Chief Scott D. Benton. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

As of Monday morning, Benton said the victim is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect, whose name was not released because of his age, is expected to be arraigned Monday in Brockton Juvenile Court on charges including assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

A person who identified himself as a friend of the boy who was stabbed described the victim as someone with a “good head on his shoulders” who “didn’t deserve this.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitman police.

