BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old Boston student is facing criminal charges after police say they were caught in school Wednesday with a stolen gun and drugs.

Officers responding to a report of a found firearm at the Community Academy of Science and Health on Charles Street in Dorchester around 10:45 a.m. spoke with school administrators who had searched the student in question, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police say the student was allegedly found to be in possession of a small bag of drugs, as well as a firearm that was reported stolen from Braintree on July 24, 2019.

The student, whose name was not released because of their age, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court at a later date on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a high capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and possession of marijuana.

An investigation remains ongoing.

