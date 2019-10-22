Police: 16-year-old boy forced his way into Methuen home, tried to start fight with woman’s son

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy from Lawrence is facing criminal charges after officials say he pushed his way into a home in Methuen and tried to coerce a resident into fighting him.

The boy, whose name has not been made public, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence Juvenile Court on charges including breaking and entering in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony and assault and battery, according to Methuen Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a possible home invasion on Swan Street around 9:50 p.m. spoke with a woman who said she opened her door to find two teenage males standing there, one of whom demanded to speak with her son, officials said.

The suspect then allegedly forced his way past the woman and ran toward her son’s bedroom. The teenagers then reportedly fled the home when the woman made it known that she had called the police.

No injuries were reported.

A K9 unit later tracked the suspect to a home in Lawrence. He was taken into custody without incident.

Those involved in the incident are said to be known to each other and the encounter appears to stem from an earlier altercation.

An investigation is ongoing.

