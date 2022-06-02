CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old student is in custody after officials said he brought a gun into his Chelsea charter school hours before the graduation ceremony.

A Phoenix Charter School administrator noticed the loaded 9mm gun on the student’s waist and was able to take it from him without incident, according to a post on the Chelsea Chief of Police’s Twitter page.

“We were able to contain the incident, the staff really handled it well,” school CEO Beth Anderson said. “Chelsea police have assured us as best they can that they have no reason to believe that there is any more risk of harm to this school or any other place in Chelsea.”

The student was placed into police custody around 2:30 p.m., Chief Brian Kyes said. Now, investigators are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to trace the gun’s origins. According to police, the gun is not registered in Massachusetts and it has not been reported stolen.

Phoenix Charter School 16 year old Student arrested for carrying a loaded 9mm firearm in school today. He was disarmed without incident by a school administrator who immediately called the CPD. There were no threats or ongoing disputes that we are aware of. Time of arrest 2:27pm. pic.twitter.com/HZYgWuUV7Q — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) June 2, 2022

The school was able to continue normally and a lockdown was not put in place. A sweep was conducted to ensure students’ safety.

This comes in the wake of a number of recent mass shootings that have left the nation on edge.

“Given recent national events, the school had recently reviewed its safety policies and procedures, ensuring that we have strong security measures in place to create a safe environment for our students,” according to a statement issued by Phoenix Charter School officials.

So far, it is unclear why the student brought the gun to school in the first place.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)