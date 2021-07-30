IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Ipswich police have identified the victim of a fatal car crash in as a 16-year-old boy.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a patrol officer witnessed a crash involving a bicyclist and a Ford pick-up truck on Route 1A across from the Southern Heights housing complex, according to a release issued by the department.

He began rendering first aid to the teenager who suffered serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 61-year-old Manchester-by-the-Sea man, remained at the scene and was cooperative with the police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the truck was traveling northbound and the teen was traveling southbound in the northbound lane at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)