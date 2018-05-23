Police: 16-year-old Dorchester girl caught with stolen gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Boston ended with the arrest of a 16-year-old Dorchester girl who was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun, police said.

Officers stopped a car around 1:30 a.m. on Sargent Street for an equipment violation and were speaking with the driver when they saw a firearm sticking out of a passenger’s purse, according to officials.

The girl, whose name was not released, was placed under arrest and officers learned her loaded 9mm handgun had been previously reported stolen. The driver was cited for the violation and released.

“I find it deeply troubling to see a young girl out so late, on a school night no less, carrying a loaded gun, either for herself or holding on to it in order to take the blame for someone else,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said.

The girl is charged with of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and receiving stolen property. She will be arraigned in Roxbury Juvenile Court at a later date.

