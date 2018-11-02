Police: 16-year-old girl caught with loaded gun in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl is facing weapons charges after police say she was caught with an illegal loaded gun on Thursday.

Officers conducting an investigation in the area of 170 Heath St. in Jamaica Plain noticed the girl quickly turn and walk away as they attempted to speak with a group of people who had gathered in the area, according to Boston police.

The girl, whose name was not released because of her age, was arrested after officers found a loaded 9mm Jimenez Arms handgun, police said.

She is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury Juvenile Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possessing a large capacity feeding device.

