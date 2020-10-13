STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the victim of a fatal car crash in Sturbridge as a 16-year-old boy.

Troopers responding to a reported single-car crash on Route 84 eastbound around 10:15 p.m. Monday found a Newton teenager, the sole occupant of the vehicle, trapped inside, according to state police.

Firefighters and EMS also arrived at the scene and determined the victim, whose name has not been released, to be dead from injuries suffered in the crash, state police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the 2014 Subaru Forester veered to its right, struck a guardrail, then traveled back to the left across all three travel lanes, and went off the road, state police added.

The vehicle traveled down an embankment and struck several trees.

The crash remains under investigation.

