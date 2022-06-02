CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old student who brought a 9mm gun to Phoenix Charter School on Thursday has been arrested, Chelsea Chief of Police Brian Kynes announced.

According to Kynes, the male student was disarmed by school administrators without incident.

Phoenix Charter School 16 year old Student arrested for carrying a loaded 9mm firearm in school today. He was disarmed without incident by a school administrator who immediately called the CPD. There were no threats or ongoing disputes that we are aware of. Time of arrest 2:27pm. pic.twitter.com/HZYgWuUV7Q — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) June 2, 2022

The student was arrested at approximately 2:27 p.m. once officers arrived at the school.

No other information was made immediately available.

