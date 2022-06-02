CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old student who brought a 9mm gun to Phoenix Charter School on Thursday has been arrested, Chelsea Chief of Police Brian Kynes announced.
According to Kynes, the male student was disarmed by school administrators without incident.
The student was arrested at approximately 2:27 p.m. once officers arrived at the school.
No other information was made immediately available.
