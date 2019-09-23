Police: 16-year-old repeatedly stabbed 2 female victims in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old repeatedly stabbed two female victims before fleeing from the scene in Waltham early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at 18 Wheelock Road just after 1:30 a.m. found two female victims had been stabbed repeatedly, according to Waltham police.

The victims were transported to area hospitals, where they are expected to survive.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Officers responding to a report of a person covered in blood breaking into a car at 23 Highland St. just before 3:30 a.m. determined that this was likely related to the stabbing and the suspect was still in the area, police said.

Just after 5 a.m., officers encountered the 16-year-old male who they determined to be the stabbing suspect, police added.

The Waltham resident was taken into custody and will be arraigned at Waltham District Court at an unknown time.

Part of @WalthamMAPolice investigation moving from Wheelock Rd. across South St. toward Stanley elementary school parking lot. Appears they may be working to follow suspect’s path. Police say one person is under arrest. @7News pic.twitter.com/nreSFatQ2G — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) September 23, 2019

Waltham police confirm they’re investigating a stabbing here on Wheelock Rd. All happening in a neighborhood right next to @BrandeisU. @WalthamMAPolice say one person under arrest. pic.twitter.com/7FjZd1C3cT — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) September 23, 2019

