ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont have taken into custody a 17-year-old driver following a chase that reached over 100 mph.

Police in Essex said they tried to stop him for speeding on Route 289 at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, but the vehicle kept going. The officer dropped the pursuit after several minutes due to public safety concerns.

Another officer then noticed the vehicle drop off a passenger before taking off. Police eventually caught up with the driver.

Police said the driver is from Burlington and was issued a juvenile citation to appear in court on charges of gross negligent operation, excessive speed, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment.

No one was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)