CHESHIRE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old Pittsfield girl will be arraigned on operating under the influence charges after crashing into a state police barracks in Cheshire on Saturday night, officials said.

The girl was driving southbound on Route 8 around 6 p.m. when she went off the road and hit the east front corner of the State Police-Cheshire Barracks, according to state police. Her 2000 Nissan Altima crashed through the building’s exterior wall and damaged a kitchen arrea.

The driver, whose name was not released, and her passenger, also 17, of Pittsfield, were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The girl slated to appear in Pittsfield District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)