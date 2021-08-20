CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old girl is facing murder charges in connection with a fatal stabbing in Chelsea Thursday night, according to police.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 50 Garfield Ave. assisted in transporting the victim, 19-year-old Cyndell Rodriguez, to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she died a short time later, according to police.

Chief Brian Kyes originally said Cyndell had also been shot.

Residents were warned to stay indoors as police conducted their investigation and searched for the suspect.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody on Friday.

No further details were released.

CHELSEA: An arrest has been made by the MSP/CPD/Suffolk County DA’s Office in the stabbing death of 19 year-old Cyndell Rodriguez of Chelsea that occurred last night on Garfield Ave. A 17 year-old Juvenile female will face murder charges. A Joint Press release to follow. — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) August 20, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)