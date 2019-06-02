Police: 17-year-old shot, dumped out of car onto road in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police confirm that a 17-year-old male was shot and pushed out of a car onto a Methuen road.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph E. Solomon said they found the teen on David Road.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then transported by helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available

