Police: 17-year-old shot, dumped out of SUV in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and pushed out of an SUV in Methuen on Sunday.

Officers found the teen injured on David Road around 12 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing someone screaming in the area, according to Methuen Police Chief Joseph E. Solomon.

The victim, who neighbors say lives in the area, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being taken by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

His condition was not immediately released.

Methuen police Det. Sgt. Thomas McMenamon Jr. said the incident unfolded in a normally quiet area.

“It’s a very quiet residential area. I mean that bullet could have come out the window and entered a house and struck somebody inside the house,” he said. “Whether it be another resident or a child or something. [The situation] is extremely dangerous.”

No additional information was immediately available

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)