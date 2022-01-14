BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was arrested Friday after police say he stabbed another student inside Brockton High School.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a stabbing at the school shortly after 12:30 p.m. found a student suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. They were said to be alert and responsive.

Police say the suspect fled school grounds following the incident but they were later tracked down and taken into custody.

The incident prompted a stay-in-place order.

Charges are expected to be filed against the student in question.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-941-0234.

An investigation remains ongoing.

