BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student is suffering non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at Brockton Therapeutic Day School at Huntington Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just after 9:30 a.m. The injured student was taken to a local hospital, where he is responsive and alert, police say. School administrators are also there with him.

Police say a 17-year-old suspect is in custody. Their name has not been released.

No additional information has been released.

