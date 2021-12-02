HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and two juveniles are facing criminal charges after police say they crashed a stolen car in Holbrook and then led officers on a foot chase on Thursday.

Romulald Bernard, 18, of Randolph, is slated to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges including failing to stop at a stop sign, failure to stop for police, receiving stolen property, leaving the scene of an accident/property damage, operating to endanger, and marked lanes violation, according to Holbrook Police Chief William J. Smith.

A 16-year-old from Randolph and a 17-year-old from Dedham were each booked on a charge of receiving stolen property and released into the custody of their parents. They will face a judge in Quincy Juvenile Court on a later date.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 300 South Franklin St. around 10 a.m. found a Toyota Camry that had crashed into a brick wall outside of a home that is under construction next to St. John’s Episcopal Church, Smith said.

A subsequent investigation determined that the vehicle involved was the same stolen car that had recently fled from an attempted traffic stop.

After a search of the area, two of the suspects were located near an apartment complex on Longmeadow Drive and taken into custody. The third suspect was found a short time later in the woods nearby and taken into custody without incident.

Smith noted that the Camry had recently been reported stolen out of Cambridge.

Makenna Feighery, who witnessed the incident, said she thought a movie scene was unfolding.

“I stopped my car…The men already had their arms up. They were surrendering and I don’t know how long they were running for. It seems like they were kind of done fighting,” Feighery explained. “It’s definitely one of those things that you see in movies and you don’t expect to happen to yourself until it actually happens.”

During a search of the vehicle, officers also found several stolen packages in the trunk, according to Smith. Police are in the process of returning the packages to the intended recipients.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Breaking: inside the trunk of that stolen car in Holbrook piles of Amazon packages..police now begin the process of who the packages were supposed to be delivered to #7News pic.twitter.com/tApvCtBcGK — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 2, 2021

