Police: 18-year-old accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in NH arrested in Mass.

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in New Hampshire before being arrested in Massachusetts is facing charges in two states, police said.

Alexis “Alex” Martinez, of Londonderry, N.H., was released on personal recognizance bail following his Tuesday arraignment in Ayer, Mass. District Court on the charges of kidnapping, use of a motor vehicle without authority, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

He was later re-arrested Thursday in Londonderry, N.H., on the warrants of kidnapping and simple assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on May 3.

Massachusetts State Police responding to a report of a juvenile female being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, Martinez, just before 6 p.m. on April 14 found the juvenile and Martinez in a car on Interstate 495 near exit 31 in Littleton, Londonderry, N.H. police said.

Martinez was taken into custody and the juvenile was reportedly rescued from the car.

She suffered minor injuries to her hands and forearms while attempting to defend herself from Martinez, according to police. She was reunited with her mother and sought medical treatment.

The victim reportedly told police that she came across Martinez in Londonderry, N.H., where he began to follow her on Route 102.

After passing her, she pulled to the side of the road to allow him to continue, police said.

Martinez then allegedly stopped his car, gained entry to the victim’s locked vehicle and pushed the victim from the driver’s seat into the front passenger seat.

He drove her car away while leaving his car parked on the side of the roadway, according to police.

The victim sent text messages, which assisted police with finding her in Massachusetts.

